Real Madrid Head Coach Xabi Alonso Gets Good News Regarding Midfielder Fede Valverde

It's another international break for Real Madrid players, but they join their respective national teams in a strong position. Their win over Villarreal and Barcelona's loss mean they top the standings after eight games.

The players will have left or will leave today to join up for international friendlies and some important FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

However, head coach Xabi Alonso received some good news regarding midfielder Federico Valverde. The versatile vice captain will not join up with his national team, Uruguay, for the upcoming matches.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It was reported last week that he may not, but according to Marca, he will be rested for the upcoming friendlies against the Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan.

Well Deserved Rest for Federico Valverde

If any Los Blancos player deserves some rest, it is Fede Valverde. The 27-year-old played over 50 games for the white club last season and has started nine of the ten games this season, more than any other player.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The one game he missed was last Tuesday's Champions League match, which sparked a social media storm. That soon blew over when Valverde started at right-back against Villarreal and had another excellent game. Alonso did not explain why he did not start him, but he has done the same with other top players, viewing rotation as a way to keep the team fresh.

The squad is yet to be announced as of the morning of October 6, but several media outlets have reported that he will not be called up. The two games are only friendly matches, with La Celeste already qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

It's excellent news for Alonso, who can now work closely with one of his top players. However, he will likely give him a few rest days off as he did during the last international break with several players, such as Vini Jr., Eder Militao, and others.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Alonso will also have Jude Bellingham during the break, who was not called up by England. The 22-year-old has just returned from injury, featuring in four games with just one of those a start. Thomas Tuchel would love to have a player with the qualities of Bellingham, but he will also not want to rush him back after the player missed the past few months due to shoulder surgery.

Valverde and Bellingham are going to be important for both club and country in 2026, so managing their workload is going to be crucial

The Latest Real Madrid News

Kylian Mbappe Watches Brother Drop His Iconic Celebration As He Watches From the Stands

Former Tennis Star Rafa Nadal Has Message for Negative Real Madrid Fans

Would Real Madrid Really Offer the Reported Amount for Manchester City's Rodri?

Xabi Alonso Gives Update on Kylian Mbappe and Franco Mastantuono Injuries