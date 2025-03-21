Luka Modric Scolds Real Madrid Teammate Kylian Mbappe During Croatia vs France [Video]
Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe came up against each other during the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals on March 20. Croatia won the game 2-0 at home. Ante Budimir (26') and Ivan Perisic (45') were on the scoresheet for the Vatreni.
The game marked Kylian Mbappe's return to France's national team following his absence during the last two international breaks. The Frenchman, however, failed to put up an influencing display. He was also involved in a back-and-forth moment with club teammate Luka Modric.
The France captain tried to influence a comeback for his country with a burst of pace into the penalty area. However, Modric guarded him well before Mbappe went into the ground. This got out a seemingly angry reaction from Modric. Mbappe, however, took the interaction in a light hearted manner.
Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe will once again lock horns in the second leg on March 23. With a place in the semi-finals of the Nations League on the line, it is expected to be a fiery affair.
France's star-studded attacking lineup failed to find a breakthrough during the first leg. Kylian Mbappe and co. need to perform better if they are to book a slot in the last four of the competition.
The pair will return to action as Real Madrid teammates on March 29. Los Blancos will host Leganes in a La Liga showdown. Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently second in the league table with 60 points from 28 matches. They are level on points with league leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.
