Netherlands 2-2 Spain: Report And Full Match Highlights From La Furia Roja's Draw
Netherlands and Spain played out a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final clash on March 20. The first leg took place at Rotterdam.
No Real Madrid player was in the Spain squad for the game, with Raul Asencio not making it in. Nico Williams gave the reigning European champions an early lead with his ninth-minute strike. However, Oranjes turned the tide. Liverpool's Cody Gakpo made it all square with his 28th-minute strike.
Tijjani Reijnders gave the home side the lead with his 46th-minute strike. The Dutch were reduced to 10 men as Jorrel Hato was given marching orders in the 81st minute of the game. Mikel Merino eventually restored parity for La Roja with his injury-time strike (90+3').
Luis de la Fuente's Spain saw the majority of the possession (60%). They also had six shots on target compared to Ronald Koeman's side's four. Spain managed four corners compared to the Netherlands' two.
After a draw in the first leg, the second leg is perfectly poised. The second leg will played on March 23 in Valencia, at the Mestalla.
Netherlands vs Spain match highlights
Watch the highlights on the UEFA.com website.
Both Spain and Netherlands showed their ability to come back from being down in the game. However, Hato will now miss the second leg after being sent off. Netherlands, though, has a plethora of defensive options to choose from.
Virgil van Dijk and Jan Paul van Hecke started in the defense against Spain in the first leg. Matthijs de Ligt, meanwhile, came on as a substitute. Youri Baas can also be called into action if Ronald Koeman needs.
