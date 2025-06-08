La Liga President Javier Tebas Believes Real Madrid Will Play On the First Weekend of the New Season
La Liga will have two representatives at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, with both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid set to compete. The competition is set to start on June 18, with the final taking place on July 13.
The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has scheduled the 2025-26 season to begin on the weekend of August 16-19. He revealed in a recent press conference (h/t AS) that he believes both Madrid clubs will play on the opening weekend.
If either makes the final, there will be five weeks between then and the start of the season. It's more than the three weeks that have been agreed upon in previous years when international tournaments have taken place.
The derby is not being considered for the first matchday, nor is it being considered for Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid to skip the first matchday for now. We'll discuss with the relevant bodies the decisions that need to be made. We will respect the collective bargaining agreement, the three-week vacation, and nothing else.- Javier Tebas
Tebas continued, throwing shade at FIFA and the tournament, declaring nobody in Europe is happy with the decision to add more games to the calendar.
We can't be in our competition depending on the Club World Cup, a competition in which neither the European leagues nor the clubs are in favor. Having the schedule dictated by them is detrimental to the competition.- Javier Tebas
Tebas will discuss the start date for Real Madrid but is unlikely to budge on the decision made. Opponents will be revealed at a later date, but it will not be the Madrid derby.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Bundesliga Star Critical Over Rumored Real Madrid Transfer Target
Presentation Dates for New Real Madrid Signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold Revealed
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Reveals His Vote for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid Transfer News: Donnarumma, Rodrygo, Ceballos & More - June 7, 2025