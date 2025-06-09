River Plate's President Fires Warning to Real Madrid Over Franco Mastantuono Deal
Real Madrid are reportedly close to announcing their third signing of the summer transfer window. Discussions regarding the River Plate teenager Franco Mastantuono have accelerated this past week, surpassing PSG in the race for his signature.
Despite the deal reportedly being close, Mastantuono is already agreeing to terms with the club. However, his current club president, Jorge Brito, has fired a warning to the Spanish club.
The 17-year-old has a release clause of around $51 million (€45 million), and Brito was blunt with what Real need to do to get the deal done quickly. (per Marca)
If the player wants to leave, he goes, he executes the clause and there's not much to do.- Jorge Brito
The River Plate president also spoke about the amount of the release clause, with some suggesting it is low. However, he had an answer for why it was set at that amount.
People often talk about why they didn't raise his clause much more. It's not that it didn't occur to me. Representatives ask that it not be exorbitant; it's designed so that players can leave at a value that's profitable for the club.- Jorge Brito
The midfielder recently made his full debut for the Argentina senior team, coming on as a substitute in the World Cup Qualifier against Chile. Mastantuono became the youngest player to pull on the La Albicelest shirt in a competitive game, not including friendlies.
