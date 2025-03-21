Modric Says Mbappe 'Surprised Him As A Person' When He Joined Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe is now in the prime of his career, whilst Luka Modric is almost 40 years old and may only have one more season to go.
Despite this, the pair appear to have become good friends since Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.
Modric and Mbappe were on the pitch together as opponents in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals on Thursday night as Croatia took on France.
After the match, Modric spoke to the press (via @MadridXtra) and explained that whilst he knew what Mbappe would be like as a player, he did not expect the Frenchman to have the sort of personality that he does.
Talking about Kylian as a player is pointless. There’s nothing left to say. But he surprised me as a person. I have to say that he is polite, humble, and always up for a joke. He has incredible football qualities and even greater human ones.- Luka Modric
Modric will have gone to bed the happier of the two players as Croatia ran out 2-0 winners against France in Split, with Ante Budimir and Ivan Perisic getting the goals in the first half.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Why Real Madrid Likely Won't Pursue Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero
Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund Drops Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic Celebration and Reveals Why
Real Madrid Find Vinicius Jr's Replacement Amid Saudi Arabia Links
Real Madrid Women's Player Melanie Leupolz Aims Critiszm at Own Club Over Investment
Young Real Madrid Star's Future in Doubt Amid Frustration with Carlo Ancelotti (Report)