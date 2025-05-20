Raphael Varane Gives Reason Why Carlo Ancelotti Can Succeed as Brazil Head Coach
Carlo Ancelotti will take charge of his final Real Madrid game on Saturday, April 20, against Real Sociedad. The Italian will then depart to take charge of the Brazil national team with their first match on June 6.
It is the first time Ancelotti will take charge of a national team that has different day-to-day tasks compared to a club coach. There are no weekly games as an international manager, with Brazil playing around 8-10 games in a non-tournament year.
Raphael Varane played under Ancelotti during his first spell at Real Madrid. The French center-back, who has recently retired, is confident the Italian can succeed in the national game due to his record in the Champions League (per Mundo Deportivo)
It's a different challenge than the day-to-day life of the club. If he's capable of winning titles like the Champions League and raising his level in important matches, you can do it in any competition, at any time. Carlo is a great coach; he has a lot of experience and knows how to prepare players to perform at the right time.- Raphael Varane
Ancelotti has won the Champions League five times, the most by any head coach, and has achieved this feat with two teams. He has put out a team to win in big games, no matter the competition.
Varane also mentioned his relationship with players, which could be important for a country with talented players. They just need that guidance.
In World Cups, you have to face history. Every World Cup is an opportunity, and you can't waste many of them. At the elite level, Ancelotti knows how to do it. He knows how to prepare players, make them feel comfortable and confident. We're talking about Brazil. At that level, the players have the quality; they just need to be united and confident.- Raphael Varane
