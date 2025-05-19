Rumored Transfer Could Pit Cristiano Ronaldo Against Real Madrid at the Club World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr contract is set to expire on June 30, and there is still no announcement over his future. Reports in Saudi Arabia suggest he will decide over the coming days, with the SPL season ending on May 26.
The Portuguese international side has not qualified for the AFC Champions League next season, which could mean Ronaldo could rethink his future with the Knights of Najd.
MORE: Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Offer Ahead of Club World Cup [Report]
Reports have suggested several teams participating in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer are interested in bringing the 40-year-old in before the competition. According to MaisFutebol, one of those will face Real Madrid in the group stage, the Saudi side, Al-Hilal.
It will likely be Xabi Alonso as head coach as Real Madrid kick off the tournament against Al-Za'eem on June 18. It would be a media dream for Ronaldo to line up against his former club, something he has never done before.
Ronaldo has been linked with various destinations after his contract expires, but has also said he is happy in Saudi Arabia, with his family settled since moving in 2023. However, the lack of trophies could be frustrating, as his goal is always to win.
Al-Nassr are said to have an offer on the table for the forward, who still feels he has more playing years ahead. However, will we see him in the US for the Club World Cup?
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid Transfer News: Paz, Guéhi, Reijnders, Rodrygo & More - May 19, 2025
Jude Bellingham Gets Embarrassed During First Post-Match Interview in Spanish
Federico Valverde’s Honest Take on Sevilla Win Sparks Club World Cup Hopes
How Real Madrid Reacted to Being Offered AC Milan Star Theo Hernandez [Report]