Real Madrid Ace Thibaut Courtois Wants a Return to Belgium’s National Team With 2026 World Cup in Sight
Thibaut Courtois has been a pillar for Real Madrid since his move from Chelsea. The Belgian shot-stopper is one of the best in the world in his position.
Courtois, however, has not been part of the Belgium national team since 2023, when he fell out with former coach Domenico Tedesco. Tedesco has since been sacked, and Rudi Garcia has replaced him.
Courtois is eyeing a return to the national team and has the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States in sight.
Speaking to HLN, Courtois said:
I just spoke to Rudi Garcia. He will come to Madrid in the near future. There has never been a problem within the group. It was purely a conflict with the previous coach, but I will probably talk about it again in a press conference. However, it looks good to be back.- Thibaut Courtois
He further added:
My objective is to be able to play in the 2026 World Cup. That was always in my head, but I clashed with the previous national coach. After all, in the long run, he was right. Will I be there against Ukraine in March? We will see if the coach calls me up.- Thibaut Courtois
Courtois made his debut for Belgium in 2011 and has made 102 appearances, keeping 51 clean sheets. The towering shot-stopper last appeared for the national team in June 2023.
Koen Casteels has been the first-choice goalkeeper in Courtois' absence, however, if the Real Madrid shot-stopper returns, he could be expected to take over the number 1 spot.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid Forward Kylian Mbappe Gifts Signed Jersey To Los Blancos Legend
Rodrygo And Thibaut Courtois React To Real Madrid’s Potential Champions League Playoff Opponents
Brest 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham Shine
Brest 0-3 Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Rodrygo And Jude Bellingham Shine In UEFA Champions League Win