Real Madrid Legend Has Eyes On Playing at the World Cup

On Friday, December 5, at approximately 18:00 CEST, Washington, DC, will host the draw for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico next summer.

There is plenty of excitement and anticipation. For the first time in World Cup history, 48 teams will participate, and over 100 games will be played in fewer than 40 days.

Lots of current Real Madrid players will be participating. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, Jude Bellingham, and many others will be representing their nations and going for glory. There is little doubt that we will see some Los Blancos face each other during the tournament.

But as well as the current players, there might be one former player in North America next summer. At least, that is his plan anyway. As per Spanish outlet MARCA via Centre Goals, Sergio Ramos wants to play at the World Cup and will do everything he can to be there.

The Real Madrid legend won the tournament in 2010, in between two European Championships, and represented Spain at a total of seven major tournaments - but was not selected for any of the last three finals in either competition.

Despite not having caps since March 2021, Ramos has 180 caps for his country, the most of any Spanish player, and the (joint) ninth-most of any player from any country, with Real Madrid legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric among the few players ahead of him.

Although there are some good options for Spain in central defence, the position in the team is not quite as strong as in other areas. Youngsters such as Pau Cubarsi and Dean Huijsen could learn a great deal from such a legend of the game.

Sergio Ramos Eyeing New Club After Monterrey Stay

The 39-year-old has been playing for Mexican side Monterrey since 2025, but it has been confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the year and is looking for a new side to join ahead of 2026. He showed during the Club World Cup that he is still capable of performing at a high level.

During his 16 years at Real Madrid, Ramos played 657 games and scored 100 goals - two in Champions League finals - despite being a defender. Initially a right-back, he was converted into a central defender by Jose Mourinho, and never looked back after that.

Given he will turn 40 in March, it will be interesting to see where he goes next. He has already had a homecoming at Sevilla. Would he have another one? It would make you wonder why he left in the first place.

Surely, surely Real Madrid wouldn't, would they? That would be quite something. As recently discussed, there is a shortage in central defence. Who knows. He did play with Xabi Alonso for club and country after all.

