Real Madrid Transfer News: Vinicius Jr., Camavinga, Garcia, Rice & More - November 30, 2025

Real Madrid have seen several players linked with moves away from the club, one of which is Vinicius Jr. A new Premier League side has shown interest in the Brazilian and are preparing to go all in. At the same time, the club has also targeted a top midfielder.

Manchester United have reportedly been given the green light to go all in on signing Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. in 2026. The Brazilian could cost around $231 million (€200 million), making him one of the most expensive players ever. Vini Jr.'s contract ends in 2027, and he is yet to sign a new contract, which could result in Real Madrid cashing in. - Defensa Central

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, but have been informed he is not for sale. However, they reportedly could pivot to his teammate, Eduardo Camavinga. Los Blancos are considering selling the Frenchman and could ask for around $69.6 million (€60 million). - TeamTalk

Real Madrid and others have learnt the release clause of prolific Bundesliga striker Serhou Guirassy. According to reports, the Guinea international can be signed by activating a clause said to be around $58 million (€50 million). The 29-year-old has been a sensation in front of goal and will have interest, but any move would likely happen in the summer of 2026. - Florian Plettenberg

La Liga team Sevilla are said to be interested in Los Blancos left-back Fran Garcia and could look to agree a deal in January. Xabi Alonso has three fit left-backs at the moment, and one could be allowed to leave. There is no indication that Garcia wants out, and Alonso appears to value him as a backup and to play alongside the first-choice left-back, Carreras, when he starts at center-back. - Defensa Central

Real Madrid have identified Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice as an ideal signing in the summer. It has been reported that the club's chief scout, Juni Calafat, was in attendance at the Emirates to see his Man of the Match performance against Bayern Munich. It would be a tough deal to complete, but the pull of playing for Real Madrid could be enough. - Fichajes

