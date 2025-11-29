Manchester United Head Coach Ruben Amorim Reportedly Wants Real Madrid Star in 2026

When Xabi Alonso came to the club this past summer, he knew he had some rebuilding to do. One productive transfer window would not be enough, and in 2026, he will likely spend more to build a Real Madrid squad into what he wants.

Funds will always be available, but selling players will also boost the pot, allowing the Spanish head coach to bring in more quality players who fit his style. There could be tough decisions, including selling players who are important to the team.

Could one of those be midfielder Fede Valverde? The center-midfielder is on the radar of Premier League giants Manchester United, and are reportedly willing to offer a considerable amount for the Uruguayan.

Would Real Madrid Allow Fede Valverde to Leave?

IMAGO / PsnewZ

According to a Spanish report via the English newspaper The Mirror, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is a huge admirer of Fede Valverde, to the point that the Red Devils are willing to pay $140 million (£105 million) next summer for the Uruguayan international.

The Red Devils have a relatively weak midfield, and it's clear that it needs addressing in 2026. They have Bruno Fernandes in the attacking positions, but with former Real Madrid player Casemiro soon to be 34, and others not at the level the club has been accustomed to, quality is needed.

Valverde is Real Madrid's vice-captain and would be a massive addition to Manchester United's midfield. Having played nearly 350 games for Los Blancos, he has plenty of experience. The 27-year-old is also versatile, playing several games at right-back.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

There has been some reported friction between Xabi Alonso and Valverde since the coach arrived. That has been dismissed, but many are suggesting that the senior players are not happy with how Alonso operates. Could that be a reason to see him depart? It would be a massive figure for the club, and it would give Alonso more funds to strengthen in key areas and bring in youth.

However, it would be hard to find anyone with the experience that Valverde brings; that is why he is one of the team's captains. Nothing is definite in the soccer world, but the feeling is that Alonso will not sell Valverde for any amount of money, as he is seen as vital for now and the future.

