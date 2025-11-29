Real Madrid and Arsenal Learn Release Clause of Bundesliga Striker

Real Madrid and Arsenal may be about to battle it out for another top player in Europe. The two clubs are among a group that includes Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United, linked with the prolific striker.

The forward in question is Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, who could leave the club after the current season. The Guinea striker has been in excellent form since he arrived from German side VfL Stuttgart, where he was also deadly in front of goal.

According to German reporter Florian Plettenberg, the German side could well cash in on their star striker. In an update this weekend, Plettenberg revealed the release clause clubs would need to activate to sign the 29-year-old.

Serhou Guirassy Could Leave in the Summer

IMAGO / Fotostand

If Real Madrid, Arsenal, or any other teams want to sign Serhou Guirassy, then they may have to activate his release clause. Florian Plettenberg revealed that it is around $58 million (€50 million) for the 29-year-old.

The striker is under contract until 2028, so it's unlikely that Dortmund would let him leave for any less than his release clause. However, signing a player with the goal-scoring stats of Guirassy at the release clause mentioned would be a great deal.

🚨👀 Serhou #Guirassy is one to watch for the summer, as he could leave Borussia Dortmund.



29 y/o top striker is understood to have a release clause that should be at “only” around €50 million. It applies to seven top clubs: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool,… pic.twitter.com/HwfxbZzWje — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 29, 2025

The striker has played for several clubs during his career, but has really caught fire in Germany. After heading on loan to VfB Stuttgart from French side Rennes, he made the switch permanent. In 30 games, he scored 30 times, 28 of those coming in the Bundesliga, finishing second in the scoring charts behind Bayern Munich's Harry Kane.

That got him a move to Dortmund and, in his first season, continued his goal-scoring form. Guirassy scored 38 times in 50 games across four competitions and also added nine assists. This season, much of the same, sitting on nine goals in 17 games and four assists.

Would Real Madrid Be Interested in Serhou Guirassy?

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

For most of the summer, Real Madrid were linked with adding a central striker. However, they found that Gonzalo Garcia could be the answer in backing up Kylian Mbappe. It's only early, but as it stands, it's unclear whether he will be at the club after this season.

Also, despite it being a good deal for Guirassy, that money could be used elsewhere for Xabi Alonso. The striker position is not at the top of his priorities. Young Brazilian Endrick looks set to head out on loan in January. Could those six months give him the confidence to come back and be the backup?

Lots to ponder before the summer transfer window, but the gut feeling is Real Madrid will not be in the running for Serhou Guirassy.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Girona vs Real Madrid in La Liga

Deep Dive Into Real Madrid's Next Opponents in La Liga, Girona

Real Madrid Target Reportedly Narrows His List Down To Three Clubs

Manchester United Head Coach Ruben Amorim Reportedly Wants Real Madrid Star in 2026