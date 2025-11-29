Real Madrid Target Reportedly Narrows His List Down To Three Clubs

Although it barely feels like five minutes since the summer transfer window closed, we are now only just over a month away from the winter transfer window. Clubs are already looking ahead to even the next summer transfer window.

One potential summer target was Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate, but it has now been reported that the club have ended their interest.

Nevertheless, it is clear that the club needs reinforcements in that area, whether in the winter, the summer, or both. Another option that has been touted is the Frenchman, Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano Down to Three Options

Likewise with his international teammate Konate, Upamecano is out of contract with the German giants in the summer, and contract talks are said to have stalled. From January 1, clubs from abroad will be allowed to speak to the player.

According to German outlet BILD via Madrid Zone, the defender, who has had interest from several clubs, now has three options in mind: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain. They state that other clubs are not being considered.

Then, the appeal of playing for the biggest club in the world - Real Madrid. Not much explanation is needed there. He would also get to play alongside compatriots and teammates Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Kylian Mbappe.

So, there is a big decision to make for Upamecano. All three options have a lot of pros. It will be interesting to see what he decides. Make no doubt about it, this would be a brilliant, brilliant signing for Real Madrid.

As previously discussed, central defence is a major issue for Real Madrid. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are approaching their mid-30s and have missed several games through injuries. Although in theory, Eder Militao, at 27, is in his prime, he has also missed several games due to injury in the past.

Meanwhile, Raul Asencio is not on the level of the other players, and Dean Huijsen is having some teething issues since signing from AFC Bournemouth. There is a need for at least one, and probably two (or even more), central defenders to arrive in the summer.

The potential signing of Upamecano would be a big statement from the club. If they are able to prise him away from a club the size of Bayern Munich, whilst fending off interest from the biggest club in the defender's homeland, it would be a huge pull. Let's see what they can do.

