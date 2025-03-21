Real Madrid: Roundup of Los Blancos Players on International Duty - March 21
Real Madrid have seen 16 of their players leave in this March window on international duty. Some featured in the UEFA Nations League games, while others participated in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with their respective nations.
Let's look at how Real Madrid stars fared with their countries in their first games of this international window.
UEFA Nation League, Croatia 2 - 0 France:
Croatia: Luka Modric
France: Kylian Mbappe, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Eduardo Camavinga
Croatia defeated France in the first leg of their Nations League quarterfinal. This game featured four Real Madrid players, Modric for Croatia and Tchouaméni, Mbappé and Camavinga on France's side.
Modric played an important role in his team's victory, playing 90 minutes in the clash. On France's side, Kylian Mbappé returned to the French squad and played 90 minutes alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni, while Eduardo Camavinga came on in the second half of the game. Both teams will face again on March 23 for the second leg.
UEFA Nation League, Italy 1-2 Germany:
Germany: Antonio Rudiger
Antonio Rudiger started for Germany in their crucial win against Italy in the first leg of their Nations League tie. The center-back played 90 minutes in the clash.
UEFA Nations League, Ukraine 3-1 Belgium:
Ukraine: Andriy Lunin
Belgium: Thibaut Courtois
Both Real Madrid keepers, Lunin and Courtois, faced off as Ukraine hosted Belgium in the first leg of their Nations League playoff. The Belgian returned with the national team after making himself unavailable since 2023.
MORE: Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Fires Back at Koen Casteels After Belgium Return
UEFA Nations League, Austria 1-1 Serbia:
Austria: David Alaba
David Alaba also made his return with his national team following his long-term knee injury as his side drew with Serbia in the Playoff first leg. He played 90 minutes at the center-back position.
FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Brazil 2-1 Columbia:
Brazil: Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo
Rodrygo Goes and Vini Jr started for Brazil in this crucial World Cup qualifier game against Columbia. Vini Jr played a key role in his team's victory and earned Man of the Match honors.
The Real Madrid No.7 won a penalty inside five minutes for his side before scoring an excellent long-range goal to secure the win for his country in added time. Real Madrid youngster Endrick did not feature in the game.
Additionnally, Arda Guler and Raúl Asensio were not included in the squad of their respective teams for Turkey and Spain in yesterday's games.
