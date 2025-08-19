Why Has Brazil Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti Not Called Vinicius Jr. Up for International Duty? (Report)

The new season for the majority of the top European leagues began this past weekend, with Real Madrid set to play their first game on August 19. Los Blancos will have just three La Liga games before players head off to their national teams for the first international break.

Head coaches are starting to pull together their preliminary squads for World Cup qualifiers and friendlies in early September. That could change depending on injuries, but one player that looks set to be left out of his national team's squad is Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius Jr.

Brazil Coach Carlo Ancelotti to Leave Vinicius Jr at Home

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to MARCA, numerous Brazilian media outlets have said that Vinicius Jr. will not be in the squad for their two World Cup Qualifiers in September. Two other Real Madrid players, Eder Militao and Rodrygo, will be part of the squad after missing out on Acelotti's first squad, the former due to injury.

The decision not to select the Brazilian forward is a tactical one from Ancelotti and his team. Vini Jr. will be suspended for the first game against Chile, due to picking up three yellow cards. The second game will come against Bolivia, and instead of bringing him in for one game, they believe a rest would be more beneficial to the Real Madrid star.

IMAGO / Rebeca Schumacker

The article also said that there is an agreement that non-European players will face Bolivia on September 9. Seleção have already qualified for the 2026 tournament set to be held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, but will still want to win both games. Bolivia have an outside chance of qualification, but face a challenge.

If the reports are correct, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso will be pleased with the decision. It means two fewer games for Vinicius Jr., and he will get to rest ahead of a long season, after playing over 50 games for club and country in the 2024-25 season.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Osasuna in La Liga

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Clash

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid Players Stunned By Teenage Talent's Level in Training (Report)