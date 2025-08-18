Real Madrid Players Stunned By Teenage Talent's Level in Training (Report)

Xabi Alonso is not afraid of introducing young players to his squad if they have shown they have the talent to bring something extra to the team. The Real Madrid academy has brought through some talented players, and Alonso has already started to integrate some of them into senior training.

One player that is reportedly turning heads in training is the new signing, Franco Mastantuono. The teenager has only been with the senior squad for a few days, joining on August 14 when he turned 18. The Argentinian is reportedly impressing the senior players and could feature against Osasuna in the opening game.

Franco Mastantuono Has Shocked Players in Training

According to journalist Alberto Pereiro on Onda Cero the Real Madrid players have been surprised by Franco Mastantuono's levels in training since joining the team. The Argentinian signed from River Plate this summer, and despite turning 18 on August 14, he looks set to be an important player this season for Alonso.

The Spanish head coach was asked about Mastantuono's role at the club this season in the Osasuna press conference, and it sounded positive for Los Blancos fans who want to see him on the field.

Yes, he could get minutes. He'll bring quality and energy; he's committed. Defensively, he has good momentum. In the short time I've been here, I've seen that he has that Argentine spirit, a warrior, and then that he has quality. He's combative and has a spectacular left foot, both from set pieces and with the final pass; his finishing is very good, and he's young. We have to support him, but he's already at a very good level. Xabi Alonso

The deal for Mastantuono was agreed after the Club World Cup, and despite heavy interest from PSG, the teenager only wanted Real Madrid. The white team forked out a hefty fee for his services, so there will be some pressure. However, it feels like he is a player who can handle that, already making his national team debut.

