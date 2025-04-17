Bayer Leverkusen Have Agreement With Real Madrid Target Xabi Alonso On A Leaving Fee (Report)
The noise around Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti's future has started to circulate again after the Champions League exit. Los Blancos crashed out, losing 5-1 on aggregate against Arsenal.
Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is one name that has been linked with taking over Ancelotti when he does depart. The former Real Madrid player has done a fantastic job with the German team since he took over in 2022.
Fabrizio Romano reported that he would join Los Blancos as a coach one day, but it is unknown when that day will be.
MORE: Fabrizio Romano Provides Big Update On Xabi Alonso To Real Madrid
Bild have now reported that the Leverkusen hierarchy has agreed that a club must pay a fee if they want to hire Alonso. The reports also suggest that if Real Madrid comes knocking, keeping the talented coach they want to stay for another season will be hard.
The dominoes will start to fall over the next several months. Los Merengues can still win silverware this season, being in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona and also chasing the La Liga title up against the same rival.
If Ancelotti fails to win any of those trophies, the expectation is that the hierarchy could make a change, with Alonso being the No.1 target. The Spaniard has shied away from the speculation, concentrating on each game with his current team.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Could Face A Ban After Altercation With Bukayo Saka
Mikel Arteta Reveals What Carlo Ancelotti Said To Him After The Final Whistle
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Champions League Loss To Arsenal
Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal: Report And Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Crash Out Of The UCL