Barcelona Star Backs Teammate to Win Pichichi Ahead of Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has won two trophies in his first season as a Real Madrid player, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. However, he missed out on the La Liga title to Barcelona this season.
Mbappe, though, is leading the La Liga top scorer race. He has 28 league goals in 32 appearances, three more than Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski. Mbappe has scored 40 goals across competitions this term, both milestones are the club record for a player in their debut season.
With two games to go, Mbappe looks favorite to retain his lead and win the Pichichi ahead of Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, however, has backed his compatriot to overtake Mbappe.
La Blaugrana recently sealed the La Liga title with a 2-0 win against Espanyol in the Catalan derby. Speaking during the team's victory parade, Szczesny said:
It’s a great feeling to win three titles. I didn’t expect that when I retired. We haven’t been able to celebrate anything with Poland, so it’s good to be able to do it at Barça.- Wojciech Szczesny
He further said:
All that’s left is for Robert to win the Pichichi. Don’t worry, there’s two games left for Lewy to overtake Mbappe.- Wojciech Szczesny
Robert Lewandowski has scored 25 goals in 32 league appearances. Overall, he has 40 goals across competitions in 50 appearances. Since his move to La Liga, the Pole has 67 goals in 101 appearances in the Spanish top flight.
Barcelona's remaining two league games are against Villarreal at home and Athletic Club away. Hence, Lewandowski needs to step his foot on the gas if he is to get past Mbappe's tally.
