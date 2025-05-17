Real Madrid Complete Transfer of Bournemouth and Spanish Defender Dean Huijsen
It has been expected, but earlier, Real Madrid announced the signing of Bournemouth Center-back Dean Huijsen. Both clubs announced on their respective websites that the deal has been completed.
Los Blancos have agreed on a five-year contract with the player, and he will join up with the squad on June 1. The early arrival was negotiated between the two clubs so the Spaniard could participate in the FIFA Club World Cup in June.
Report Reveals How Much Dean Huijsen Will Make at Real Madrid as Deal Draws Closer
Xabi Alonso should be officially announced as the head coach before then, and he is said to have been a big part of the signing. Los Blancos reportedly activated the $66 million release clause, which the club will pay before the end of 2026, in three instalments.
The Cherries bought Huijsen from Serie A side Juventus for around $17 million before the 2024-25 season. The Dutch-born defender has been a revelation for the Premier League side this season and has been nominated for the Young Player of the Year award.
Huijsen, who received his first Spain international call-up in March, also featured in both UEFA Nations League games against the Netherlands. He could be the future at center-back alongside current Real player Raul Asencio, who also received his first call-up in March.
Alonso looks to have two new signings for the Club World Cup in the US in June, with the expectation of Trent Alexander-Arnold joining. However, they must agree on a fee with Liverpool for his early release as his contract expires on June 30.
