Deep Dive Into Real Madrid's Next Opponents in La Liga, Girona

On Sunday, Real Madrid will face Girona away from home in matchday 14 of the current La Liga season. Here is all you need to know about the hosts coming into the game.

After an incredible 23/24 season that saw Girona finish third in La Liga, it has been a difficult time since. After losing the likes of Savio, Artem Dovbyk, Aleix Garcia and Yan Couto, they slumped from third to 16th place in the table, finishing just one point above relegated Leganes.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

This season has seen a similar trend continue. As it stands, they are in the relegation zone, sitting in 18th place with just 11 points from their 13 games, and a goal difference of -13. They are only two points above bottom of the pile Real Oviedo.

In their 13 games so far, Girona have conceded 25 goals - the most in the whole of La Liga. They have also given up a whopping 40 big chances so far, an average of more than three per game.

So, although a lot of the star names they have lost have been midfield or attacking players, it is at the back where they are hurting the most - a recent injury to the vastly experienced Daley Blind has only made things harder in this regard.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Dutchman is touch-and-go for this game. If he returns, captain Arnau Martinez would be able to return to his natural position of right-back, with stand-in loanee Hugo Rincon struggling when chosen to play.

Girona's Style of Play, Strengths and Weaknesses

Under manager Michel, the team's style is pretty expansive, leaving them vulnerable to opposition attacks. This is where we could see the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius exploit the spaces that they leave behind, especially if Rincon starts at Right-Back. Trent Alexander-Arnold could be the one to find them.

There is a lack of speed in most of Girona's defenders, aside from Alex Moreno, which is another avenue that could be exploited. They may adapt to the game and play a deeper line, but if Xabi Alonso's side takes the lead and forces them to 'come out', they could be seriously picked off.

Real Madrid fans will be very familiar with veteran striker Cristhian Stuani. The 39-year-old has scored seven goals in 16 appearances against Los Blancos during his career, dating all the way back to 2013 during his time with Espanyol. The most recent goal was a spot kick in a 1-1 draw back in October 2022.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Funnily enough, all three of his league goals this season - in 200 minutes of action - have been from 12 yards. Let's hope he - or anyone else - gets an opportunity to add to that this weekend. It has been a career for the striker, who used to be an international teammate of Federico Valverde.

Given his age, he is unlikely to start this particular game. The issue is - there are so few goals from elsewhere. Although the defence is even worse, Girona are not a great side going forward either, with just 12 goals in their 13 league games.

Ukrainian Vladyslav Vanat has started 10 games up front this season, notching just three times. The only other player with more than one league goal is midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who impressed for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup. He is a player who brings physicality and intensity to the midfield and is someone whom Real will need to be wary of.

Fellow Ukrainian international Viktor Tsygankov scored eight goals and provided seven assists in the 23/24 La Liga season, but has not hit that many goals or assists combined in the 18 months since. As the only real star who stayed after that season, his development since then has been very disappointing.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old is a talented player and has recently scored the winner against Alaves, giving Girona just their second league win of the season. If Ferland Mendy is to start a second consecutive game, he will have to be on top of his game. We could see Tsygankov come up against compatriot Andriy Lunin, depending on Thibaut Courtois' return from illness.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

To summarise: Girona this season are a very poor side, both in attack and particularly at the back. If Real Madrid are serious about regaining the La Liga title, nothing other than all three points is acceptable in this game. Let's see.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Vinicius Jr. Reportedly Set to Take First Step Towards Signing New Real Madrid Deal

Journalist Edu Aguirre Reveals the Relationship Between Xabi Alonso and Players Has Changed

Analyzing the Performances of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s UCL Win vs Olympiacos