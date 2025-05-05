Carlo Ancelotti And Real Madrid Agree On Exit That Could Be Official After El Clasico (Report)
The writing regarding Carlo Ancelotti's departure from Real Madrid has been on the wall for some time. The Spaniard is the most successful Los Blancos head coach, but this season's failures have been too much for him to continue.
The announcement that he will be leaving the club could be made official as soon as after the El Clasico, which Mario Cortegana of the Athletic reported. According to the Real Madrid correspondent, Ancelotti and the club have an exit agreement.
The signed agreement is a key factor in formalizing the Italian's move to become the head coach of the Brazil national team. It is unknown whether the announcement will come after the El Clasico if they manage three points.
Los Blancos still have a slim chance of winning the La Liga title. If they beat Barcelona on May 11, it would move them to within a point of their rivals with three games remaining.
At one point during the season, a La Liga or UEFA Champions League trophy was said to be enough to save Ancelotti's job. However, that looks over, with Xabi Alonso said to be the next man in. Ancelotti may feel hard done by with so many injuries to the team this season, which has not helped them compete for silverware.
It would be a celebration on his departure if the 65-year-old could go out and win his third Spanish league title. They must do something they have not done in three games this season to keep the dream alive: beat Barcelona.
