Cristiano Ronaldo Gets YouTuber iShowSpeed Involved in Al-Nassr's Winning Tradition

If you are a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo or content creators, it's no secret that one of the biggest YouTube and streaming stars is a massive fan of the Portuguese forward. With over 40 million subscribers on YouTube, iShowSpeed is obsessed with Ronaldo.

He wears shirts from former teams of Ronaldo, including Real Madrid, and also attends games when he can. Real name Darren Watkins Jr., he was in attendance at the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

The 40-year-old scored to put his team back in front as the Knights of Najd went on to win 5-1. It kept them at the top of the standings and still unbeaten in the league this season. After the game, Ronaldo clocked iShowSpeed in the stands and got him to join in with the Al-Nassr tradition after the victory.

YouTuber Ordered to Join in Al Nassr's Winning Tradition

After Al-Nassr's games at their home stadium of Al-Awwal Park, a win is celebrated with a tradition. That is for the players to head over to the home stand behind the goal and applaud the fans.

The Nassrawis also have a huge drum, which they bang during the game and after. Ronaldo instructed iShowSpeed on how to use the drum, and the YouTuber fulfilled his commands. As he hit the drum, the players copied the beat with a clap, made famous by the Icelandic football team back in the 2016 European Championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, commented on the image shared by the Al-Nassr forward. She had a one-word response to the iconic clip, saying "Grandes!". It translates to great, something that many will agree with.

Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Win

The forward also reacted after the big win, which took them to five wins from five, and four points in front of second-placed Al-Hilal. Ronaldo posted on his Instagram and X account, alongside a picture of him with his top off.

"Success is not an accident." Cristiano Ronaldo

It's a strong start to the season for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr. He is yet to win the Saudi Pro League, and it's a trophy he will desire. The club has brought in some big names this season to help him achieve that, with Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman two of those. They both were on the scoresheet in the previous game, with the former scoring a hat-trick. Can Ronaldo add the trophy to his cabinet this season?

