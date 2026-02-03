Injury Update on Real Madrid Trio Ahead of La Liga Game Against Valencia

The win over Rayo Vallecano was not pretty for Real Madrid, but it was three vital points to keep them close to Barcelona. It's also not to be forgotten that Los Franjirrojos have been a difficult team, only beating them once in the last five before the game.

Their shock exit in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey comes with a silver lining. They have a full week before their next game in the league. They face Valencia on February 8, looking to continue their winning start to 2026 in the league.

The week before the next game means injured players have more time to recover. Although Jude Bellingham will be out, there is some possible good news regarding three injured players.

Real Madrid trio could be back for Valencia game

According to MARCA, there is some good news regarding three Real madrid defenderd who have been out injured for a significant time. Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Ferland Mendy all could be back in the squad for the Valencia game.

If they do return, they will likely start on the bench, with Arbeloa not wanting to rush them back. The team have had a long list of injuries to the defense, resulting in midfielders Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurélien Tchouaméni all covered in the back four.

Alexander-Arnold has been missing since the end of November. It was a tough injury he picked up against Athletic Club, after putting together a string of good performances following an early-season injury. Rudiger was last seen in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final. The German has been suffering from a knee injury for some time, and it became too much.

It's been a tough few years for Mendy, who has had numerous injuries and can't catch a break. He has played just 112 minutes this season and is hoping he can stay fit for the remainder of the season. It would be huge for the club to have all three players back for the final months.

Eder Militao is a long-time absentee at center-back, but having Rudiger available is huge. Arbeloa has had to start Raul Asencio and Dean Huijsen for several games without any rest. Asencio is also banned for the first leg of the Champions League playoff, so having the German back would also be a boost.

