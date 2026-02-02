Surprising Stat Involving Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. If He Starts Against Real Sociedad

Despite the below par perfomance from Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano, they earned three vital points in La Liga. It was also a good game for Vinicius Jr., who netted for the first time in the league since the beginning of October.

It's something that has been mentioned plenty in the media. However, the Brazilian ended the drought in fantastic fashion with a long-range strike to open the scoring.

Since the arrival of head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, he has started to play with a smile on his face. It comes after reported tension between him and former coach Xabi Alonso. It has meant that if he starts against Real Sociedad on February 14.

Vinicius Jr. could achieve something for the first time

According to Miguel Angel Lara in an article for Marca, he has revealed something that could happen for the first time in Vinicius Jr's Real Madrid career. If he starts against Real Sociedad and plays the full 90 minutes, it will be the first time he has played seven consecutive games without being substituted off.

The Brazilian is said to have been close on a couple of occasions against Al Ahly in the Club World Cup and against Espanyol in the league. It is an amazing stat that he has not played 90 minutes in more than six games, given his qualities.

The 25-year-old could have achieved that in the next game against Valencia. However, the yellow card he received against Rayo Vallecano means he is suspended for the next game, meaning it will be two weeks before we see the Brazilian on the field again.

Vini Jr. has seen his form improve since the arrival of Arbeloa. There seems to be a huge trust, similar to that under Carlo Ancelotti. Under Xabi Alonso, it was far from that, with Vinicius starting on the bench several times, which was unheard of. He was also brought off after 60-65 minutes, again unheard of for the star player.

Arbeloa looks at the Brazilian differently, knowing an arm around the shoulder approach and live seems to bring the best out of him. That has shown, with some excellent performances, including against Monaco in the Champions League. The hope is they can see that constantly going forward.

Can the forward make personal history against Real Sociedad? There is a chance with Arbeloa in charge.

