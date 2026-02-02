Bernabéu Set To Host Second NFL Regular Season Game After 2025 Success

The Santiago Bernabéu is officially set to host a second NFL regular-season game as the club confirmed on Monday morning.

Real Madrid announced the future event following the success of a 2025 game between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders.

The second NFL game is yet another non-football event being held at Los Blancos' stadium, with the Bernebéu also hosting concerts in the past, such asTaylor Swift for two nights in May 2024.

Santiago Bernabéu set for second NFL game with dates and teams to be announced

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In the official statement by Real Madrid, there were no dates or potential teams mentioned regarding a second NFL game at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Although the fixtures for the NFL are expected to be released around May, it is likely that fans will know the designated team in the coming weeks.

It was January 17, 2025, when the NFL announced that the Miami Dolphins would be the designated team for the game that took place in November. When the announcement was made, there was also no date attached to the event, which eventually transpired on November 16, 2025.

The match between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders marked the first time that an NFL game was played on Spanish soil. The game ended with the Dolphins winning 16-13 in overtime.

The Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami Dolphins all have marketing rights to Madrid in association with the NFL's international program. This means that it is likely the designated team will be either the Bears or the Chiefs, given that the Dolphins featured last time out.

IMAGO / PA Images

Madrid will host one of eight international games in the 2026 NFL season. Other European cities hosting NFL games this year are London, Paris, and Munich. The UK capital city is set to host three of the eight games.

There will also be games played in Melbourne, Australia, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, later this year.

Former player and currently director of Institutional Relations of Real Madrid, Emilio Butragueño, spoke at the stadium in regard to the event.

“For Real Madrid, it is an honor and a privilege for the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to host the NFL spectacle once again. A historic event took place a few months ago, and this new agreement will allow the alliance between our club, the Community of Madrid, the City Council, and the NFL to continue strengthening the image of our capital and the Spain brand worldwide. The transformation of the Bernabéu represents a significant boost for sports to remain a unifying force for millions of fans across all continents.” Emilio Butragueño

