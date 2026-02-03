Real Madrid Player Reportedly Asks To Train Alone After Becoming Angry With Club

There was no late transfer window drama regarding Real Madrid, with the summer expected to be a busy time for the club. However, a deal that did not happen has meant some reported fallout between a player and the club.

Premier League side Bournemouth made a late approach for Los Blancos left-back Fran Garcia. However, the move was blocked, resulting in the 25-year-old staying at the club. That has not gone down well with Garcia.

The academy graduate is said to have wanted a move away from the club to secure regular playing time. According to The Athletic's Mario Cortegana, Garcia has requested that he train alone, due to his anger with the club's decision.

In the report, it is said that Fran Garcia believed he was heading out the door when Bournemouth came calling. As much so that he had already said his goodbyes to the squad on Friday, January 30, as he prepared to leave.

The club blocked the move, which angered Garcia, who has been a professional during his time at the club. Cortegana revealed that the left-back was made available to the media for 15 minutes, then continued training alone.

The 25-year-old has appeared in just 14 games this season, starting eight of those. Joining up with Spanish head coach Andoni Iraola in the Premier League looked to be a positive move to see much more game time. The window is not closed, and with one year left on his contract after this season, he could leave in the summer.

Garcia started out in the academy, and after not fully breaking into the senior team, he was sent out on loan to Rayo Vallecano. He later made that move permanent, with Los Blancos putting in a buy-back option into the contract.

After three seasons with Los Franjirrojos, Real Madrid made the decision to bring him back to the club, activating the buy-back clause. However, once again, he failed to be utilized enough, spending most of the time on the bench and starting in the cup games.

At 25, Gracia likely wants to join a team where he would see more playing time. That looked to be the case with a move to the Premier League and a fresh start. That looks like it may happen in the summer, with a rift between the player and club.

