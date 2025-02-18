Jude Bellingham Red Card Controversy Takes Twist As Referee Under Investigation
The fallout from the controversial red card Jude Bellingham received this past weekend continues as there's now a new twist involving referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.
Montero gave a red card to Bellingham in the first half of Real Madrid’s match against Osasuna in LaLiga, with reports suggesting the official believed the midfielder said: "f*** you."
MORE: Jude Bellingham Speaks Out After Controversial Red Card In The Osasuna vs Real Madrid Game
Bellingham insisted that he said "f*** off," but the 21-year-old could still face a suspension of up to 12 matches for the incident.
The latest in the controversy now centers on Montero, as the referee is under investigation by the Spanish Football Federation's compliance committee. According to Diario AS, a formal inquiry has been launched into the official's alleged "extra-sporting activities."
Authorities are examining whether he violated point 9.1 of the regulatory code, which prohibits individuals bound by this rule (including referees) from having secondary interests that could impede their professional responsibilities.
Montero owns the sports consultancy agency Talentus Sports, which reportedly has clients such as UEFA, La Liga, and several football clubs, including Atletico Madrid and Manchester City. If found to have a conflict of interest, the official could face a ban of up to five years from officiating.
Although Montero's officiating career is uncertain domestically, UEFA have already made a decision on the international front. Marca reports that UEFA have suspended Montero from officiating until his case is resolved, meaning he will not be refereeing during this period.
If the investigation drags on, Montero may not officiate any Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League matches for the rest of the 2024-25 season.
