Jude Bellingham Speaks Out After Controversial Red Card In The Osasuna vs Real Madrid Game
Real Madrid could only manage a 1-1 draw against Osasuna earlier, not helped by Jude Bellingham's controversial red card.
The midfielder was sent off in the 39th minute for dissent, with his side 1-0 up thanks to Kylian Mbappe's goal.
MORE: Osasuna 1-1 Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Drop Two Valuable Points
The referee's report after the game stated that Bellingham used offensive language toward the official. However, the Englishman has spoken out about what was actually said.
It’s clear that I said it when I’ve already turned away. It’s difficult when he says it’s an insult when I haven’t insulted him.- Jude Bellingham
The referee said Bellingham had said "F*** you," with the midfielder saying he had actually said "F*** off." Video evidence seems to indicate that Bellingham was correct in his statement.
Bellingham was happy to see video evidence supporting his account of the events resulting in the starting red card.
I’m glad the videos are out and there’s evidence that goes against what the referee put in the report.- Jude Bellingham
Bellingham continued:
It’s clear that there was a communication error. It’s an expression like the Spanish expression ‘joder’; the consequence is that he left us with one less player. It’s not an insult; it was an expression for myself. You’ll see it in the video.- Jude Bellingham
Bellingham will be suspended for the next two La Liga games against Girona and Real Betis. The club has not said if it will appeal the dismissal.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Osasuna 1-1 Real Madrid: Bellingham Sent Off As Los Blancos Slip Up
Dani Carvajal Reacts To Jude Bellingham's Red Card Against Osasuna
Rafa Benitez Explains Why Real Madrid Would Be A Good Move For Trent Alexander-Arnold
Pep Guardiola Gives Four-Word Reply To Vinicius Jr. Banner From Man City Fans