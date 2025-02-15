Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham Astonished After He Is Sent-Off Against Osasuna (Video)
Real Madrid must play the second half of its La Liga game against Osasuna with 10 men after Jude Bellingham was sent off.
After what looked like a calm altercation between the Los Blancos player and referee Jose Munuera, the Englishman received a straight red card in the 39th minute of the first half.
We must wait for the referee's report after the game to see if Bellingham said something profound. However, right now, it looks to be a controversial red card.
Los Blancos leads Osasuna 1-0 at half-time, with Kylian Mbappe scoring after 15 minutes, assisted by Fede Valverde.
If Real Madrid hold on to the win, they will go clear at the top of the standings by four points.
