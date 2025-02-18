Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Playoff Second Leg
Real Madrid faces Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League playoff, holding a 3-2 lead from the first leg at the Etihad.
Los Blancos are in pole position to qualify, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti has some good news regarding injured players.
MORE: Pep Guardiola Reveals Percentage Manchester City Has Of Beating Real Madrid In The Champions League
Antonio Rudiger and Davi Alaba have made the squad after missing the last several games with muscle injuries. However, it is unclear if they will start on Wednesday.
Lucas Vazquez also made the squad despite reports that he would be unavailable for Ancelotti. Similar to Rudiger and Alaba, Vazquez may not start.
Real Madrid Squad vs Manchester City:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Alaba, Lucas Vázquez, Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy and Asencio.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim.
