Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineup For Second-Leg Of Champions League Playoff Match
Real Madrid welcome Manchester City to the Bernabéu for the return leg of the Champions League playoffs after the blockbuster first leg clash at the Etihad last week.
The tie is beautifully poised after Jude Bellingham's last-gasp winner meant Los Blancos will take a precious 3-2 lead back home in what could be yet another classic match-up between the modern European rivals.
The good news for Ancelotti is that all three of David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez, and Antonio Rudiger trained today and have returned to the match day squad. However, It is unlikely they all immediately return to the starting lineup.
Here is how Real Madrid could line up on Wednesday against Manchester City:
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - In a fixture known for its goal-fests, a busy day at the office is expected for the Belgian.
RB: Federico Valverde - Ancelotti said in his press conference that despite his return to the match-day squad, Lucas Vazquez has not fully recovered and is hoping he will make the bench. This means last week's captain, Federico Valverde, will be once again deployed at right back against Manchester City's Omar Marmoush on the left-hand side, who scored an impressive hat-trick for his new club at the weekend. A battle to look out for.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - With City's physicality in attack, Rudiger could be risked. With Haaland scoring two in last week's match, Ancelotti will be hoping the German can keep him quieter at the Berbabéu.
CB: Raúl Asencio - Another huge match for the young Spaniard. Didn't look out of place in Manchester, winning 100% of his duels.
LB: Ferland Mendy - With Fran García in La Liga action at the weekend in the draw to Osasuna, we can expect Ferland Mendy to continue as Ancelotti's preferred Champions League left back.
CM: Dani Ceballos - Rested at the weekend, Ceballos will come back in as a now important member of the Real Madrid midfield. He got the assist for Kylian Mbappe's sliced finish last week.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - Tchouaméni will return to the midfield after weeks of covering at centre-back. He's a little bit more defensively responsible than fellow Frenchman, Camavinga, who could equally start in this role.
CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham scored the winner in Manchester which gave Madrid their valuable lead heading into the game. Off the back of a controversial red card in La Liga at the weekend, he'll will want to watch his discipline again on Wednesday, being one of several Madrid players that are one booking away from a suspension. He should be expected to help defensively on the left-hand side like he did last week.
RW: Rodrygo - Rodrygo was rested during the weekend and should be fresh to start. He broke Manchester City's hearts with a stoppage time double in the 2022 semi-final second leg at the Bernabéu.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - Mbappe scored Real Madrid's first last week and will be desperate to go far in the competition this season as it's a trophy he has never won.
LW: Vinicius Jr. - Man-of-the-match last week as he responded to Manchester City fan taunts. He has seven goals and two assists in seven Champions League games this season.
