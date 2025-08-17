Kylian Mbappe Did Not Register a La Liga Goal Against These Two Teams in 2024-25

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe had himself a fantastic first season in Spain. The Frenchman scored 31 La Liga goals in 34 matches, scooping the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Boot. Mbappe was unbelievable in front of the goal, all in what was seen as a poor season for the white team.

Mbappe scored against 18 of the 20 La Liga teams last season, including Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and others. However, he did not score against two teams last season, and will be hoping, along with the three promoted teams, that he can complete the set in the 2025-26 season.

Kylian Mbappe Had Zero Goals Against Valencia and Athletic Club in 2024-25

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Kylian Mbappe did not register a goal against Valencia or Athletic Club last season in a Real Madrid jersey. Against Los Leones, Mbappe played just once, missing the home game through injury. The 26-year-old had a chance of scoring when he stepped up to take a penalty, but it was saved.

Mbappe played in both games against Valencia, failing to find the back of the net in home and away games. Three goals were scored across the two games by Los Blancos, with Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr. scoring.

The three relegated teams from the 2024-25 season, Leganes, Las Palmas, and Real Valladolid, may not be in the top division this season, but Mbappe already scored against them. He will have three new teams to face in Real Oviedo, Levante, and Elche this season, all promoted from La Liga 2.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

If Mbappe can score against all five teams, he will have a 100% record against all teams he has faced in the Spanish league. Not a bad record in two seasons with the club. However, I'm sure he would not mind not scoring against one to get his hands on the league trophy.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Transfer News: Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Konate, Saliba & More - August 17, 2025

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: 4 Classic La Liga Matches

Osasuna Head Coach Reacts to Real Madrid's Attempt to Push Back Opening Match

Real Madrid Transfer News: Donnarumma, Lunin, Konate & More - August 15, 2025