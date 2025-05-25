Real Madrid CF ON SI

Jürgen Klopp's Blunt Take on Liverpool Fans Booing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jurgen Klopp backed his former player ahead of his Real Madrid switch.

Eduardo Razo

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool supporters didn’t handle Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving the Reds as a free agent very well. Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid, leading to fans booing him and offering strong remarks about the player’s decision.

Amid the criticism, Jurgen Klopp backed Alexander-Arnold and called out the Liverpool fans who booed him after he confirmed his departure.

MORE: Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid’s Win Over Real Sociedad

Trent Alexander-Arnold
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Klopp was the guest of honor at the LFC Foundation Gala Ball on Friday night, where he delivered a passionate speech defending the 26-year-old as he auctioned off one of his shirts (via The Mirror).

I don’t want to tell anyone what they should think, I don’t want to say what you have to think but I can tell you what you think is wrong.

Jurgen Klopp
Arne Slot and Trent Alexander-Arnold
IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Although the German has his part in Liverpool’s history, he explained the main reason he isn’t afraid of calling out the supporters who once cheered his name.

I am an old man and I don’t waste time with hiding my opinion.

Jurgen Klopp

There’s a chance that Real Madrid and Liverpool clash in the UEFA Champions League next season. It will be interesting to see if supporters continue to display how upset they are over Alexander-Arnold’s decision or whether time will heal the decision.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad: Report & Full Match Highlights as Real Madrid Bid Farewell to Modric and Ancelotti

Real Madrid Transfer News: Garnacho, Mastantuono, Rodrygo, Mac Allister & More - May 24, 2025

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: 5 Classic La Liga Matches

Which Player Has the Most Appearances Alongside Luka Modric at Real Madrid?

Published
Eduardo Razo
EDUARDO RAZO

Eduardo is an experienced freelance football writer covering Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG On SI. He also covers PSG for PSG Talk and French football for Ligue 1's official English website. He's contributed to NBC Sports' regional sports networks, including NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California, providing in-depth sports content for those markets.

Home/News