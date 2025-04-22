Kylian Mbappe To Miss Getafe Game, But Will Return For The Copa Del Rey Final (Report)
Real Madrid have a huge week ahead with a La Liga game against Getafe on April 23, then three days later, they face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. There are two final chances of silverware before the end of the domestic season.
Forward Kylian Mbappe missed the 1-0 win over Athletic Club through suspension but was also said to have picked up an injury against Arsenal. He can face Getafe after serving his one-game ban, but will he play?
Miguel Ángel Díaz of COPE has suggested that Mbappe may not feature against Getafe but will play against Barca in the Copa del Rey final on April 26.
Mbappe suffered an ankle sprain against Arsenal, which would have ruled him out of the Athletic game despite his suspension. However, before such an important game in the Copa del Rey final, Carlo Ancelotti may decide to rest the Frenchman. He could also make the squad but would only be utilized if necessary.
The Frenchman has not scored in his last five games, coinciding with Real's poor form, failing to win each match. He would love to score a winning goal in the Copa del Rey to lift his first trophy with Los Blancos.
