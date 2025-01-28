Brest vs Real Madrid Champions League Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid travels to France to play Brest in Matchday 8 of the Champions League. It is the final match in the league phase, and the game will take place at the Stade de Roudourou. Brest's home stadium, Francis-Le Blé stadium, does not meet UEFA's conditions for hosting a game.
Both teams have qualified for the knockout phase playoffs and have the slimmest chances to make the top eight. More importantly, both teams are currently in the position where they are seeded for the knockout phase. A loss and other results could see them drop into the unseeded spots, meaning they would play the first leg of the knockout at home.
In the last game, Real Madrid beat RB Salzburg 5-1, thanks to goals from Rodrygo (2), Vinicius Jr. (2), and Kylian Mbappe. The three points and other results secured their spot in the next stage.
Real Madrid's 2024/25 UEFA Champions League campaign so far
Date
Result
September 17, 2024
Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart
October 2, 2024
Lille 1-0 Real Madrid
October 22, 2024
Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund
November 5, 2024
Real Madrid 1-3 AC Milan
November 27, 2024
Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid
December 10, 2024
Atalanta 2-3 Real Madrid
January 22, 2025
Real Madrid 5-1 RB Salzburg
Real Madrid moved four points clear at the top of La Liga with a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid. Kylian Mbappe scored his first hat-trick for the Spanish champions, taking his league tally to 15. The Frenchman has a good record against Brest, scoring nine goals in 10 games at Paris Saint-Germain.
MORE: Brest Manager Makes Hilarious Joke About Kylian Mbappe’s Form Ahead Of Champions League Game
Brest started the Champions League strong, picking up 10 points from their first four games. They have lost two of their last three, the latest a 2-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.
Real Madrid Team News vs Brest
Vinicius Jr. will be unavailable for Carlo Ancelotti as he is suspended for one game. The Brazilian picked up his third yellow card of the competition against RB Salzburg in the last game. Brahim Diaz is the likely candidate to start in his place.
Eduardo Camavinga is still missing with a muscle injury. The midfielder is the only short-term injury issue, with Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao being long-term absentees.
MORE: Brest vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced And Predicted Lineup For Champions League Match
Brest vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025.
Brest vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League takes place on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.
Brest vs Real Madrid Start Time
Time: 3 p.m. EST, 12 p.m. PST, and 9 p.m. local time.
Brest vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League starts at 3 p.m. EST.
How To Watch & Live Stream Brest vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League
United States: Paramount+, TUDN
United Kingdom: TNT Sports
Canada: DAZN
Australia: Stan Sport
