Real Madrid CF ON SI

Brest vs Real Madrid Champions League Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know ahead of Brest vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Real Madrid travels to France to play Brest in Matchday 8 of the Champions League. It is the final match in the league phase, and the game will take place at the Stade de Roudourou. Brest's home stadium, Francis-Le Blé stadium, does not meet UEFA's conditions for hosting a game.

Both teams have qualified for the knockout phase playoffs and have the slimmest chances to make the top eight. More importantly, both teams are currently in the position where they are seeded for the knockout phase. A loss and other results could see them drop into the unseeded spots, meaning they would play the first leg of the knockout at home.

In the last game, Real Madrid beat RB Salzburg 5-1, thanks to goals from Rodrygo (2), Vinicius Jr. (2), and Kylian Mbappe. The three points and other results secured their spot in the next stage.

Real Madrid's 2024/25 UEFA Champions League campaign so far

Date

Result

September 17, 2024

Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart

October 2, 2024

Lille 1-0 Real Madrid

October 22, 2024

Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund

November 5, 2024

Real Madrid 1-3 AC Milan

November 27, 2024

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid

December 10, 2024

Atalanta 2-3 Real Madrid

January 22, 2025

Real Madrid 5-1 RB Salzburg

Real Madrid moved four points clear at the top of La Liga with a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid. Kylian Mbappe scored his first hat-trick for the Spanish champions, taking his league tally to 15. The Frenchman has a good record against Brest, scoring nine goals in 10 games at Paris Saint-Germain.

MORE: Brest Manager Makes Hilarious Joke About Kylian Mbappe’s Form Ahead Of Champions League Game

Brest started the Champions League strong, picking up 10 points from their first four games. They have lost two of their last three, the latest a 2-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Real Madrid Team News vs Brest

Vinicius Jr. will be unavailable for Carlo Ancelotti as he is suspended for one game. The Brazilian picked up his third yellow card of the competition against RB Salzburg in the last game. Brahim Diaz is the likely candidate to start in his place.

Eduardo Camavinga is still missing with a muscle injury. The midfielder is the only short-term injury issue, with Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao being long-term absentees.

MORE: Brest vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced And Predicted Lineup For Champions League Match

Brest vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Brest vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League takes place on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Brest vs Real Madrid Start Time

Time: 3 p.m. EST, 12 p.m. PST, and 9 p.m. local time.

Brest vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League starts at 3 p.m. EST.

How To Watch & Live Stream Brest vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

United States: Paramount+, TUDN

United Kingdom: TNT Sports

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

The Latest Real Madrid News

Jude Bellingham Makes Humorous Comment As He Wishes Aurelien Tchouameni A Happy Birthday

Real Madrid Transfer News: Kimmich, Huijsen, Gasiorowski, Mendes & More - January 27, 2025

Journalist Claims Real Madrid ‘Could Take’ Newcastle United Star In Sensational Deal

Kylian Mbappe Betters Cristiano Ronaldo Feat For Real Madrid With Hat Trick Against Real Valladolid

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/Matchday