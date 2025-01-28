Real Madrid CF ON SI

Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Brest vs Real Madrid In The Champions League

Ancelotti spoke with the media ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Brest.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid plays Brest on Matchday 8 of the Champions League. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti said Los Blancos will "only focus on our match" tomorrow.

Tomorrow, all 16 games kick off at the same time. If Madrid wins and other results go their way, they could potentially reach the top eight, which would mean a bye into the round of 16.

Here are all the key quotes per Real Madrid from Ancelotti's Brest vs Real Madrid pre-match press conference.

It will be a difficult match because Brest is a team that has done very well in the Champions League and has one more point than us. There will be a lot at stake for both teams. We want to finish well in this group stage, which has been difficult, and get as high as possible in the table.

Carlo Ancelotti

Q: On the opposition qualities

Ancelotti: They are a good team because they make the most of their players' qualities. They have a tall forward who is very good at heading the ball, and they cross a lot. They also play a lot on the counterattack because they have fast wingers. They are also organized at the back. It is no coincidence that they have 13 points in this first phase. They have played better than many rivals. We respect Brest a lot.

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti arrives in France
IMAGO / MAXPPP

Q: On his future

Ancelotti: The club and I want to stay together for as long as possible. If something strange happens, there may be changes. It often happens in football, but we are working well. The club has confidence in my work and I have confidence in what the club brings me in every sense. Now we are thinking about having a good season. Despite the difficulties we are in a good position. Many people forget that there are still injured players. The players are showing attitude, and we have confidence in the season

Q: On the team

Ancelotti: It's improving. We're not at our best, but we're pretty close. The team has improved as a team, in collective work, but the individual players have contributed a lot, especially Mbappe.

Q: On Vinicius Jr. and his future

Ancelotti: I understand everything in football. I understood that Kroos left football, but few have understood it. I have understood it as he has understood it. These things are individual decisions and I said it last week. I see the player happy, wanting to stay here and win titles at Real Madrid. He is thinking about choosing glory.

Q: On Mbappe and his form

Ancelotti: Kylian has done very well, he needed some time to adapt to the team and he has improved his condition. He is very well and motivated now. It should be noted that he likes to play with the team and we are enjoying it. All of Madrid are enjoying his quality.

