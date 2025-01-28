Ex-Real Madrid Player Pushes For Bundesliga Ace Signing Who Would Help Win Multiple Champions League Titles
Real Madrid is expected to bolster its ranks in the upcoming summer transfer window, with Trent Alexander-Arnold having long been touted as a top target for Los Blancos.
Bundesliga superstars Joshua Kimmich and Florian Wirtz have also been on the club's radar. Former Los Blancos star Paul Breitner reckons the latter would be a great addition to the Madrid Giants' ranks.
As quoted by AS (via Madrid Universal), the German legend believes Wirtz could help Los Merengues achieve greater success if he signed with the Spanish champions.
If Real Madrid buy Wirtz this summer, they will have five Champions Leagues in the next decade. He is the player they are missing, he is an extraordinary player.- Florian Wirtz
Florian Wirtz has been sensational for Bayer Leverkusen since his debut for the senior team. He has so far scored 55 goals and provided 61 assists in 182 appearances for Leverkusen and played a crucial role as they won the Bundesliga title in 2023-24.
This season, Wirtz has been in spectacular form again, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions. The 21-year-old has already made 29 appearances for Germany's national team, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.
Wirtz has a contract with Leverkusen until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of $150 million.
Real Madrid has a rich pool of attacking talents, including Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and players similar to Wirtz. However, the German is among the most sought-after players in world football and would be an excellent addition to Los Blancos.
