Lamine Yamal Taunts Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe With Celebration Against Real Madrid
Real Madrid suffered a 4-3 defeat against Barcelona in their latest El Clasico on Sunday, May 11. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for Los Blancos (5' P, 14', 70'). He is now the Los Blancos player with the most goals in his first season at the club. The Frenchman has now reached 39 goals, breaking Ivan Zamorano's previous tally of 37.
Eric Garcia (19'), Lamine Yamal (32'), and Raphinha (34', 45') were on the scoresheet for Barcelona. Yamal's 32nd minute strike turned out to be the equalizer. He curled the ball home with his left foot from just inside the penalty area.
He brought up a special celebration after the goal, combining Cristiano Ronaldo's calma and Kylian Mbappe's arms-folded celebrations. For those unversed, Ronaldo brought out the calma celebration after scoring the winner against Barcelona during Real Madrid's win at the Camp Nou in 2011-12. The 2-1 win almost secured the La Liga title for Los Blancos.
With the win, Barcelona have almost secured their status as this season's La Liga champions. Hansi Flick's side have 82 points from 35 matches, eight more than what Carlo Ancelotti's side have with only three games to go.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, will return to action on May 14, against Real Mallorca at home. Barca play Espanyol away in the Catalan derby next on May 15. With a win in that game, Hansi Flick's side can secure the La Liga title and a domestic double, having already won the Copa del Rey.
