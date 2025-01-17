Real Madrid Transfer News: Saliba, Haaland, Cambiaso, Savinho & More - January 17, 2025
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has one clear transfer target for this summer. Arsenal's William Saliba would require a massive offer for the club to part with their star center-back.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Real Madrid over the past months, but speculation looks to be over. The Norwegian has signed a new contract with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until 2034. - David Ornstein, The Athletic
Real Madrid wants to sign Arsenal center-back William Saliba in the summer. The 23-year-old Frenchman is said to be the top target for president Florentino Perez, but Arsenal will likely want a huge transfer figure. - Fichajes
Manchester City are looking to beat Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso. The Citizens are preparing a bid of around $62-67 million for the defender. - Gianluca di Marzio
Real Madrid is still considering a move for Manchester City winger Savinho, with reports suggesting the player agents will be in Europe next week. Any deal is still in the very early stages. - Andre Hernan, UOL
