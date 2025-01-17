Real Madrid Star Endrick And Wife Gabriely Miranda Share Beautiful Exchange After His Two-Goal Performance
Real Madrid made hard work of their round of 16 Copa del Rey tie against Celta Vigo yesterday. Leading 2-0, they conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes, forcing the game into extra time.
Luckily for Los Blancos, Federico Valverde and Endrick rescued them, with the young Brazilian scoring a brace in the final 15 minutes.
The 18-year-old had his breakout moment for Real Madrid in front of his wife, Gabriely Miranda. The Brazilian model and social media influencer posted pictures at the stadium on her Instagram in a Madrid jersey with the message "Obrigadaa Senho," which translates to "Thank you, sir."
"How I love you my love, it will always be us and God"- Endrick Responds to Wife's Insta post
Endrick replied and liked the post as did Dani Carvajal''s wife, Daphne Canizares.
Endrick Scores Wonder Goal In 5-2 Win Over Celta Vigo
The Brazilian doubled his season tally with his two extra time goals against Celta Vigo. Both goals were memorable in different ways, but the first was a fantastic finish to break the deadlock in extra time.
It's been a turbulent start to the Brazilian's debut season, spending most of his time on the bench. However, this could be the springboard to better times as we enter the back end of the season.
