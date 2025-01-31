Official: Real Madrid Superstar Kylian Mbappe Wins La Liga Player of the Month
Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe has won the La Liga Player of the Month award for January. He played three matches for Los Blancos in January and found the back of the net five times.
Mbappe scored a stunning hat trick during the game against Real Valladolid. Real Madrid, meanwhile, won all three of their matches this month.
They now sit atop the La Liga table with a comfortable lead over Atletico Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's side have 49 points on the board from 21 matches, four more than their city rivals.
26-year-old Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, has now found his best form after a slow start to life as a Real Madrid player. The Frenchman has so far scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 32 appearances across competitions.
He scored a brace during the 4-1 win against Las Palmas this month before bagging his hat trick against Valladolid.
Following his hat trick against Valladolid, Mbappe received high praise from Carlo Ancelotti with the Italian pointing out that the Frenchman is finding his rhythm at the club. He said:
Mbappe is bringing a lot to the team, he's been getting into a rhythm for a couple of months and today, for the first time, he scored a hat-trick for us. Obviously that's a plus for our team, he's a player of great quality. Little by little we've got into a good rhythm, we've got into a good dynamic and that's great to see.- Carlo Ancelotti
Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid are set to return to action on February 1 in a La Liga away showdown.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid Ace Thibaut Courtois Wants a Return to Belgium’s National Team With 2026 World Cup in Sight
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Espanyol vs Real Madrid In La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo Comments On Real Madrid Return And Reflects On His Time At The Club