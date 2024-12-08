Kylian Mbappe "Very Happy" Following Real Madrid's 3-0 Win Away At Girona
Kylian Mbappe has expressed his delight at Real Madrid's 3-0 win away at Girona in La Liga today. The Frenchman scored Los Blancos' third goal in the match.
The result narrowed the gap between Real Madrid and league leaders Barcelona to just two points. Notably, Los Blancos still has a game in hand away at Valencia, which will be played at the turn of the new year.
Following the game at Estadi Montilivi, Mbappe reflected on his team's victory during an interview with Real Madrid TV.
"It was a difficult game. We knew how important it was and we had to win it. We played against a team which is very strong at home, who keep the ball a lot. We started the game very well, we scored a goal in the first half. In the second half we came back very strong and scored two goals in quick succession. After that we were in control of the game. It's part of my job to help the team. I try to do that in every game, play with character, and help the team win."- Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe also answered a question about his teammate Jude Bellingham, who scored a goal and assisted Arda Guler in the Girona game.
After last week's loss to Athletic Club, a video surfaced showing Bellingham reacting with frustration towards Mbappe. During his post-match interview, the 25-year-old was full of praise for the England international.
"Unbelievable, a great player. As I have always said, playing here in Madrid with players of great quality is a pleasure. Today, Bellingham had a great game, and so did the other strikers: Brahim and Arda Guler. Also, in midfield, in defense, and all the players who have come in. We're a team, and I'm very happy with today's victory."- Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe is set to break his silence during an interview with Canal+ on Sunday following a plethora of negative stories published about him since signing for Real Madrid.
