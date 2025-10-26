Real Madrid and Barcelona Players Speak Regarding the Scuffle After the El Clasico Final Whistle

The first El Clasico of the 2025-26 season is in the books, with Real Madrid coming out on top, beating Barcelona 2-1. It was a huge win, ending their four-game losing streak in the big game.

A few days before the game kicked off, young Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal added more spice to the rivalry with some ill-advised comments. The 18-year-old made a joke, saying Real Madrid "steal and complain" in an interview.

Those comments appeared to have angered the white team, and Dani Carvajal approached the young Spaniard after the game. The results were a scuffle between players from both teams. Players from both sides have spoken about their sides of what happened.

Both Sides Pulled Apart After Final Whistle

IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Real Madrid players Vinicius Jr. and Thibaut Courtois had things to say towards Lamine Yamal, but it all started with Dani Carvajal. Reports suggested the captain would speak to his young countryman after the game, and he did just that.

However, Barcelona player Frenkie de Jong was quick to criticize the Los Blancos right-back, suggesting it should have been done off the field.

"If Carvajal wanted to talk to him, he could’ve done it privately. Making gestures on the pitch just fuels the fire. Lamine never said Madrid cheats, I never heard that." Frenkie de Jong

Carvajal, Vini Jr & co vs Lamine Yamal after El Clásico: “You speak too much. Speak now”. 🚨@defcentral 🎥 pic.twitter.com/BSgOX9hdws — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2025

Jude Bellingham, who scored the winning goal in a crazy first half, took to Instagram to send a message. It was subtle but an apparent jab at Yamal for his comments.

Talk is cheap. HALA MADRID SIEMPRE!!! Jude Bellingham

Many had things to say on and off the pitch, but some chose to step back from the controversy. Barcelona defender and vice-captain Ronald Araujo did not want to comment on anything said by Yamal or Real Madrid.

"Let's see. I'm not going to talk about Lamine today. I'm just going to say that he's a great professional and that we're happy to have him with us. He's of age and knows what he has to do." Ronald Araújo

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni also spoke about the comments, suggesting they fuel him to play better on the field, where the game is played.

The win for Xabi Alonso's team puts them five points ahead of their rivals. There is a long way to go until the title is decided, but it feels like a psychological victory as well as three points for Real Madrid. It also sets up the next game perfectly, which could come in January if both teams win their Spanish Super Cup semi-finals. They will meet for sure in May in the reverse fixture, which could be a title decider.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid's Win in the El Clasico

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona: Report & Full Match Highlights as Los Blancos End El Clasico Losing Streak

Vinicius Jr. Storms Down Tunnel After Being Substituted in the El Clasico

Real Madrid Ready to Part With Anybody Except Kylian Mbappe to Bring in Young Star (Report)