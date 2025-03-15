Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s 2-1 La Liga Win
Real Madrid managed a come-from-behind win against Villarreal in their latest La Liga clash on March 15. Kylian Mbappe grabbed a brace (17', 23') after Juan Foyth gave Villarreal the lead (7').
Los Blancos are now top of the table with 60 points from 28 matches. However, they have played two games more than second-placed Barcelona, who have 57 points.
Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media after the match. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).
Q: On his side
Ancelotti: This team has something special, character and commitment. This isn’t always the case and I get angry with them. We have to thank these players for their monumental effort since January 3rd. Today is the last time we are going to play a game without 72 hours' rest. We twice asked LaLiga to change it and nothing happened.
Q: On the game
Ancelotti: We held out in the difficult moments: the start of the first and second halves. Then when we started to control the ball better, we looked for opportunities and both of Mbappé’s goals came in the first half. In the second half we wanted to counter-attack more.
Q: On his players
Ancelotti: I'm very proud of my players because it was a tricky game because of everything that happened with our rest period and also because of the strength of the opposition, they are a team that play very well. We held up physically, in the second half the team was exhausted but that was to be expected. This victory says a lot about the team and the attributes that this squad has.
Q: Whether Los Blancos wouldn't have played without 72 hours of rest
Ancelotti: No.
Q: On Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Ancelotti: It was important to win today. I'm going to watch it because it will be an entertaining game for a fan. And tomorrow I'm going to be a football fan.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Barcelona’s Gavi Shares Take On Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Penalty Controversy
Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid: Match Highlights From Los Blancos' La Liga Win
Kylian Mbappe Sets New Record As He Nets First Half Brace For Real Madrid Against Villarreal
Real Madrid Prodigy Gets Surprise Brazil Call-Up Due To Legend's Injury