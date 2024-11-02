Real Madrid Trio Called Up To Brazil National Team, Youngster Misses Out
We are just over a week from the upcoming international break, during which Real Madrid players will depart their clubs and join their national teams. Brazil is among the first to announce the squad, with three Los Blancos players making the cut.
Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes, and Eder Militao have all made the 23-man squad, with young Real Madrid forward Endrick missing out after limited minutes for his club side.
Still Time for Endrick to Make World Cup Qualifier Squad
Like many other teams worldwide, Real Madrid still has two games before the players leave for international duty. Unfortunately, injuries could force players out of joining their national teams, so the announced squad could change.
Los Blancos' 18-year-old forward Endrick could still make the squad if any players are forced to pull out. He has been in the last several squads, but a lack of game time has meant Brazil head coach Dorival Junior has decided to leave him out for the November games.
Vinicius Jr. and Eder Militao missed the October international games due to injuries, so will want to help their national team stay above the qualification line.
Brazil will face Venezuela and Uruguay in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers. There is still plenty to do to ensure qualification for the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Brazil is in fourth place, having already lost four games in ten played. The top six automatically qualify, and with eight games still to play, these two are important for Brazil.
Recommended
Three Clubs Reportedly Monitoring Vinicius Jr While $1 Billion Saudi Arabia Offer On The Table
Real Madrid's Top 10 Goalscorers Of All Time