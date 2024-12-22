Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Following Real Madrid 4-2 Sevilla In La Liga
Carlo Ancelotti says his team will come back "well, motivated, and looking forward" to the resumption of Real Madrid's 2024/25 campaign following their 4-2 victory over Sevilla in La Liga today.
Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, and Brahim Diaz all got on the scoresheet as Los Blancos narrowed the gap between themselves and league leaders Atletico Madrid to one point.
MATCH REPORT: Real Madrid vs Sevilla Results: Offense Shines As Los Blancos Beat Sevilla 4-2 To Move Second In La Liga
Real Madrid will now enter a brief break before resuming their campaign against Valencia on Friday, January 3, 2025.
Here are all the key quotes from Ancelotti's post-match press conference, per the club, following Real Madrid vs Sevilla in La Liga.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about the win over Sevilla.
Carlo Ancelotti: We cleared up what we were missing: a little bit of attitude, collective commitment, and running a little bit more. We've got back to doing things well. The two months after the defeat against Milan were a very difficult time for the squad because we had some tough games. Mbappe, like the squad, has got back to doing well. We've finished the year strongly to come back with enthusiasm in 2025.
First thing is rest and we have given the players an individual programme. They need to rest and have a nice time with their families. We'll come back well, motivated, and looking forward to it. We need to be ready because we have a game against Valencia on 3 January.
Q: He was asked to rate the squad's performance in 2024.
Carlo Ancelotti: The team's mark is outstanding because we've done very well in every aspect. Last season was fantastic. And thanks to the attitude of the players we've sorted out a situation. Repeating last season is complicated, but we'll try because there's a lot of quality in the squad.
Q: Ancelotti took a question about the tribute for Sevilla's Jesus Navas.
Carlo Ancelotti: He's a football legend because he's an example for his professionalism, his commitment and his attitude. Young players who want to be top level footballers have to follow a player like him.
Q: He answered a question about overcoming adversity.
Carlo Ancelotti: After the defeat against Milan we fixed things when we spoke in the dressing room. We came back and sorted it out.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about Kylian Mbappe.
Carlo Ancelotti: He has been self-critical. He came out of a difficult situation and has shown all his quality. The settling-in period and today he proved he was right.
Q: He took a question about this season's challenging moments.
Carlo Ancelotti: I've never had a problem with risk because I know what my job is like. When things don't go well, I'm responsible. The club has never shown me any concern because they've always expressed their affection and reassurance. That's what a coach needs when he is going through a difficult time. I trusted what the club told me after the rumours about the bench and the club was clear. They reassured me that I had to work to get out of the situation.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about Real Madrid's evolution.
Carlo Ancelotti: The evolution has been the defensive commitment. The missing players like Militao, Carvajal, Alaba and Mendy took their toll. We have tried to strengthen our quality. Mbappe is much better, Bellingham has started to score and Rodrygo is back. We've also done very well in attack.
Q: Finally, he answered a question about Endrick and Fran Garcia remaining on the bench today.
Carlo Ancelotti: I haven't had time to talk with them. But they understand that I didn't want to open up a game that was already finished. Both will get opportunities in 2025. Fran Garcia has helped us a lot in recent weeks. I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
