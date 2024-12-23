Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Whether Real Madrid Job Was Ever Under Threat During Poor Run Of Form
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has answered questions about his job security following the 4-2 La Liga win against Sevilla.
Los Blancos managed an impressive win on Sunday, December 22. Kylian Mbappe (10'), Fede Valverde (20'), Rodrygo (34'), and Brahim Diaz (53') were on the scoresheet during the match. They closed off the year 2024 with a victory.
The start of the 2024-25 season, however, has been difficult for Ancelotti's side. They have been inconsistent, dropped points in games that they should have won, but have also faced an injury crisis.
There were speculations that Ancelotti's stint as the Los Blancos boss might be under threat. The Italian manager has now addressed the rumors.
Speaking to the media after the Sevilla game, he said (via Real Madrid):
I've never had a problem with risk because I know what my job is like. When things don't go well, I'm responsible. The club has never shown me any concern because they've always expressed their affection and reassurance. That's what a coach needs when he is going through a difficult time. I trusted what the club told me after the rumours about the bench and the club was clear. They reassured me that I had to work to get out of the situation.- Carlo Ancelotti
Despite a rocky start to the season, Real Madrid have already won the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup. The win against Sevilla helped them climb to the second spot in the La Liga table. Los Merengues now have 40 points from 18 matches, one less than league leaders Atletico Madrid.
