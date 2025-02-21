Real Madrid CF ON SI

Champions League Draw: Real Madrid Find Out Round of 16 Opponents

Real Madrid will face one of two teams in the next stage.

Real Madrid booked its passage into the Champions League Round of 16 thanks to beating Manchester City in the playoffs.

A Kylian Mbappe hat-trick in the second leg helped Los Blancos win 6-3 on aggregate over the 2023 European champions.

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid
The draw for the Round of 16 was made earlier, with the current trophy holders knowing they would face either Bayer Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid.

It was confirmed they would face domestic and city rivals Atletico Madrid, renewing its rivalry that has also seen some European battles in recent years.

Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone
The first leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 4 or 5. The return leg at the Metropolitano Stadium will be played on either March 11 or 12.

