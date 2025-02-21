Champions League Draw: Real Madrid Find Out Round of 16 Opponents
Real Madrid booked its passage into the Champions League Round of 16 thanks to beating Manchester City in the playoffs.
A Kylian Mbappe hat-trick in the second leg helped Los Blancos win 6-3 on aggregate over the 2023 European champions.
MORE: Watch Kylian Mbappe Record Brilliant 60-Minute Hat-Trick In Real Madrid vs Man City UCL Playoff Match
The draw for the Round of 16 was made earlier, with the current trophy holders knowing they would face either Bayer Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid.
It was confirmed they would face domestic and city rivals Atletico Madrid, renewing its rivalry that has also seen some European battles in recent years.
The first leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 4 or 5. The return leg at the Metropolitano Stadium will be played on either March 11 or 12.
