Real Madrid Cools Interest In Kimmich With New Bayern Munich Deal Close
Real Madrid had one of Europe's most settled and impressive midfields for many years, with Casemiro, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos hoovering up trophies, but a period of transition is taking place now.
Modric remains from the trio above, with players like Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and more recently Dani Ceballos also populating the midfield at times.
Despite those names, Real Madrid is still in the market for a player who can be a more direct replacement for Kroos and Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) reports that Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich is no longer a target.
The German midfielder is out of contract at Bayern this summer and is therefore linked with several big European sides. Real Madrid has been one of them, but that interest has now cooled considerably, and other targets will be pursued instead.
MORE: Manchester City To Rival Real Madrid For Exciting $145 Million Bundesliga Midfielder
The report claims that Kimmich is actually close to striking a new deal with his current club. The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with the 29-year-old.
Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Atalanta's Ederson have both been linked with Real Madrid over a summer move.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Pep Guardiola Names Three Teams Who Could Stop Real Madrid Winning The Champions League
Thibaut Courtois Thinks Erling Haaland Could Score Like Cristiano Ronaldo At Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham Sends Message To Erling Haaland After Real Madrid Knocks Manchester City Out Of The UCL
Kevin De Bruyne Says Former Real Madrid Star Was Only Behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar